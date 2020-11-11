A local businessman has been honored for his contributions for working with people with special needs.
Tullahoma Lanes owner Eric Eakin was recently honored by Skills Development Services Inc. and received the Inclusive Employer Award by the Arc Tennessee, which honors a Tennessee employer with an exceptional record of providing inclusive community employment opportunities and accommodations for people with disabilities.
The award is a part of the Arc Tennessee’s Virtual Award Banquet, where community members in the state are honored for their work and contributions to those with special needs.
“We enjoy having them here helping us out, and they deserve the recognition for being hard workers,” Eakin said.
Employment Program Manager of Skills Development Cassie Confer said this year marked four years in a row where someone nominated by Skills Development was selected by the Arc Tennessee to receive an award.
Eakin said for several years members of Skills Development would come by the bowling alley a few days a week to help tidy the place up, take care of the parking lot and prepare goodie bags for the birthday parties and so on.
“Some of the most joyful individuals that come in and work for us come from Skills,” Eakin said. “They always come in ready to work, happy to be here with smiles on their faces and they set a good example for the staff.”
The partnership between Tullahoma Lanes and Skills has been going on for about 15 years. Eakin said he had no idea he was being nominated for anything and was excited to receive the recognition. He added it was more about giving them an opportunity.
“They want to contribute, and it’s good to have that partnership,” Eakin said. “I enjoy working and getting to interact with them while they are here. They’re a bright spot in your day.”
Eakin thanked Skills Development for nominating him and said he feels like it’s more of a team effort and not just him.
“I appreciate them thinking of us like that, and we look forward to this partnership we’ve had with them for several more years.”