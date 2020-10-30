Those looking for some fun and fitness this holiday season can look to the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce and its inaugural Wobble Gobble 5K run and walk.
The race is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
The inaugural race is the first fitness-related fundraiser for the chamber. According to Faith Gonzales, the media and communications coordinator for TACC, the chamber wanted to come up with a fitness-related fundraiser to both raise money for the organization and better align with the city’s larger Get Fit initiative started by former Mayor Lane Curlee.
“Tullahoma was selected as one of Tennessee’s healthiest cities, and we thought we could have a fundraiser to showcase that while having fun,” she told The News. “Plus, people in our area do like to run as a way to stay fit and active.”
Originally, the 5K was scheduled for May, but as with many things, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the race day further back on the calendar.
Putting on this fundraiser also helps the chamber recoup funds from another large fundraiser: Bonnaroo. Like many organizations in Coffee County, the chamber has manned a beer booth at Bonnaroo for many years, bringing in thousands of dollars for the chamber. With Bonnaroo’s cancellation due to COVID-19, the chamber took a financial hit.
According to Gonzales, the race route is a simple one through downtown Tullahoma, starting at the chamber. Racers will travel down North Jackson Street, hang a right on Jack Farrar Lane next to Regions Bank, then come back south on Atlantic Street before ending back at the chamber.
Several different awards will be given out in an awards ceremony after the race.
The top male and female finishers in seven different age groups will receive awards. There will be a first, second and third place in each age group. In addition to the top runners in each age group, a special “Top Turkey” award will be given to the fastest racers (male and female). A “Seasoned Turkey” award will be given to the older runner. Finally, a “Tired Turkey” award will be given to the final finisher.
Registration is now open for those interested in competing. “Early bird” registration is $25, including a race T-shirt, and continues through Oct. 31. After Nov. 1, the price increases to $35 per person.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. on race day, Nov. 21, with the race to begin at 8 a.m. Day-of registration will also be taking place, though race T-shirts cannot be guaranteed.
Pre-registration is available online via RunSignUp. There is also a Facebook event on the Chamber’s Facebook page for people to keep up with updates.
Sponsorships are also available for individuals or businesses who wish to support the event and the chamber, Gonzales said.
There are three tiers of sponsorship: $100, $250 and $500. The $100 level will get a business’s logo placed on the race T-shirt. The $250 level includes the logo placement on the shirt as well as mentions and logo placement in all even marketing. This tier also includes two race entries. The $500 level includes the logo placement on the shirt, featured mentions and logo placement in all event marketing, a space to set up a booth to interact with race participants and four race entries.
Sponsorships will be accepted until two weeks before the race date. More information on the race and the sponsorships can be found on the chamber website.