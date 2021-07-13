The polls at C.D. Stamps Community Center officially open this Friday, July 16, for Tullahomans to cast their ballot in the local school board race. The early voting period for the August municipal elections will continue until July 31, allowing registered voters in the Tullahoma City limits to choose who they want representing the community on the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education.
The school board race is the only one on the ballot, since the city’s aldermanic elections were moved from an annual basis to a biennial one to align with the state general election cycle.
Three people are seeking two seats on the Tullahoma school board, including incumbent Teresa Lawson, who is seeking her fourth term on the board. The other two candidates looking for a seat on the school board are Andy Whitt and Matt Jernigan.
Jernigan is the executive vice president at Ascend Federal Credit Union. He has been with the company for more than 16 years. He has three children in the school system, he told The News in June.
Whitt is the controller of production operations at Jack Daniel’s Distillery, where he has worked for the last nine years. He too has three children who are or were part of the Tullahoma City Schools family; his youngest is currently in high school, and his oldest two children have graduated from Tullahoma High School.
The C.D. Stamps gymnasium will be closed for sporting events during the early voting period. The closure went into effect Tuesday, July 13, in order to allow Coffee County Election Commission officials time to set up registration tables and voting machines.
Early voting hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. There is no voting on Sundays. C.D. Stamps Community Center is located at 810 S. Jackson St.