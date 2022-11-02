3A - election logo 1.jpg

Early voting for the November General election is ending on Thursday, Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot was Tuesday, Nov. 1. Poll officials ask voters to bring a photo identification and it is also a good idea to have your voter registration card with you when you arrive at the polls.

For Tullahoma residents, the C.D. Stamps Community Center at 810 South Jackson St is the place to go to early vote, while the Coffee County Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur St, Suite 6 is the place to go for Manchester residents. For C.D. Stamps the hours for voting are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Saturday is from 9 a.m. to noon. For the Plaza hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.