Those planning to vote early in the state and federal primary and county and city general election, you only have until Saturday as the option expires at noon Aug. 1. Those who don’t exercise the early voting option can show up at their home precincts on Election Day, which is Thursday, Aug. 6. Also, the deadline to request an absentee ballot is July 30.
As of Saturday, July 25, more than 3,000 ballots have been cast in Coffee County, according to Coffee County Administrator of Elections Andy Farrar.
According to numbers supplied by Farrar, Tullahoma leads the county in total ballots cast with 1,509. Rural Coffee County comes second with 1,070 ballots cast, followed by Manchester at a distant third with 640 total votes tallied.
That total for all of Coffee County comes to 3,219 votes, according to Farrar.
“We have already seen many Tennesseans take advantage of our state’s generous early voting period,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Voters have one more week to take advantage of the flexibility and convenience of early voting. There’s no need to wait, go vote early today.”
In Tullahoma, where early voting is being held at C.D. Stamps Community Center, voters will be deciding on who will serve as mayor, aldermen and on the city school board.
Tennesseans are encouraged to do their part during early voting and on Election Day. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and are trained in social distancing protocols.
Voters can find early voting and Election Day voting locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.
State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary surrounding each entrance to remain campaign-free zones. This includes the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas.
Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.
Voters who want to vote absentee by-mail must submit their request to their local election commission no later than seven (7) days before the election. For the Aug. 6 State and Federal Primary and County General Election, complete absentee by-mail requests must be received by July 30.