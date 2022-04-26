Those who want to vote early have just two days left to do so, as the deadline to cast early ballots falls Thursday.
In Tullahoma, the C.D. Stamps Community Center at 810 South Jackson St. is the place to vote early. In Manchester, the Coffee County Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur St., Suite 6, is the place to go. Poll officials urge voters to bring a photo identification, and it is also a good idea to have their voter registration card with them when they arrive at the polls. Once voters arrive at the polls they will have to choose to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary, as they cannot vote in both. There is no general election this time, as those come in August, meaning the primaries are the only thing voters in which can cast their ballots. For C.D. Stamps, the voting hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. For the Election Commision, hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
If voters do not vote early during these times, they will vote on Election Day, May 3, at their assigned precincts based on their residential address. Hours for all precincts in Coffee County will be 8 a.m.–7 p.m. Voters who have an address change will be asked to fill out a failsafe form to allow them to vote in the correct precinct.
For additional information, contact the Coffee County Election Office at (931) 723-5103.
Along with numerous county commission spots, the county is holding contested Republican primaries for countywide offices including Sheriff, where incumbent Chad H. Partin is defending against SRO Alethia Smartt-Rawn. Meanwhile, for General Sessions Judge, Gerald L. Ewell Jr. is facing off against Garth Roland Segroves for the seat being vacated by incumbent Judge Jere Ledsinger, who is retiring. For district attorney general, incumbent Craig Northcutt is defending against Felicia Walkup. Meanwhile, Eric Burch and Bobby Carter are doing battle to succeed Judge Vanessa Jackson as circuit judge, given her retirement. Jenny Anthony is defending against Josh Morris for circuit court clerk. And, for road superintendent Benton Bartlett is defending against Scott Hansert.
While the sheriff and road commissioner will not be settled until the August election since candidates other than the Republicans are running, the offices of District Attorney, General Sessions Judge, Circuit Court Judge and Circuit Court Clerk will be decided, since all candidates seeking those offices are running as Republicans.
The latest early voting numbers revealed 3,020 Coffee countians had cast their ballots early. The breakdown included 1,470 county voters, 647 Manchester and 903 Tullahoma voters. Voting got off to an innocuous start with 353 voting the first day and 333 the second day of early voting. Historically, the first two days and last two days of early voting are the heaviest attended. In recent elections, more than 50% of the overall vote comes in during early voting.