Those ready to make their voice heard can go to the ballots to cast their early vote for the November General election starting today, Wednesday, Oct. 19.

For Tullahoma residents, the C.D. Stamps Community Center at 810 South Jackson St is the place to go early vote, while the Coffee County Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur St, Suite 6 is the place to go for Manchester residents. For C.D. Stamps the hours for voting are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Saturday is from 9 a.m. to noon. For the Plaza hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.