Those ready to make their voice heard can go to the ballots to cast their early vote for the November General election starting today, Wednesday, Oct. 19.
For Tullahoma residents, the C.D. Stamps Community Center at 810 South Jackson St is the place to go early vote, while the Coffee County Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur St, Suite 6 is the place to go for Manchester residents. For C.D. Stamps the hours for voting are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Saturday is from 9 a.m. to noon. For the Plaza hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
In Franklin County early balloting is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays with the exception of Oct. 31 which will see voting go on until 5:30 p.m. Early voting in Franklin County will be at the Franklin County Election Commission at 839 Dinah Shore Blvd. in Winchester. Tullahoma voters who live in Franklin County vote early in Franklin County not at C.D. Stamps.
Early voting for the November General election goes from Oct. 19 to Thursday, Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1. Poll officials ask voters to bring a photo identification and it is also a good idea to have your voter registration card with you when you arrive at the polls.
For voters who do not vote during early voting, they will vote on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 8 at their assigned precincts, based on their residential address. Hours for all precincts will be 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Voters who have an address change will be asked to fill out a failsafe form to allow them to vote in the correct precinct.
For additional information, you may contact the Coffee County Election Office at (931) 723-5103.
What’s on the ballot?
The seat for Tennessee governor is on the ballot as incumbent and Republican Party nominee Bill Lee faces off again Democratic Party nominee Jason Brantley Martin, as well as independent candidates Constance M. Every, John Gentry, Basil Marceaux, Charles Van Morgan, Alfred O’Neil, Deborah Rouse, Michael E. Scantland and Rick Tyler.
Also on the ballot is the office for the United States House of Representatives for District 4. Scott DesJarlais, incumbent and Republican Party nominee, will meet Wayne Steele, Democratic Party nominee, along with independent candidates Clyde Benson, Tharon Chandler, David Leighton Jones, Joseph “Krishnadas” Magyer and Mike Winton.
On the state level, the seat for the Tennessee House of Representatives for District 47 is up for grabs as incumbent and Republican Party nominee candidate Rush Bricken will meet independent candidate Veronica Owens on the ballot.
No candidate qualified for the Coffee County Road Commissioner seat in District 4, which is currently in an unexpired term.
Additionally, the ballot includes a vote for an amendment to the Tennessee State Constitution, which would make it illegal for any person, corporation, association, or the State of Tennessee or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person because of the person’s membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.
Another amendment on the ballot includes language that would allow the Speaker of the State Senate to discharge the power of the office of governor in the case that the governor is unable to do so, as approved by written, signed declaration to the Secretary of State, Speaker of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives from the governor. In the absence of the Speaker of the State Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives would discharge the power of the office.
The third amendment on the ballot suggests a change to the current language of Article I, Section 33 of the state constitution, which prohibits slavery, except as punishment for a person who has been duly convicted of a crime. The rewording would be: “Slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited. Nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.”
The last amendment on the ballot would delete Article IX, Section 1 of the Tennessee Constitution, which prohibits ministers of the gospel and priests of any denomination from holding a seat in either House of the legislature.