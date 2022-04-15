Early voting got underway Wednesday for the May Republican and Democratic primaries as voters flocked to the two early voting centers to cast their early ballots.
In Tullahoma, the C.D. Stamps Community Center at 810 South Jackson St is the place to early vote. In Manchester, the Coffee County Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur St, Suite 6 is the place to go. Poll officials urge voters to bring a photo identification and it is also a good idea to have your voter registration card with you when you arrive at the polls. Once voters arrive at the polls they will have to choose to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary as they cannot vote in both. There is no general election this time as those come in August, meaning the primaries are the only thing voters can cast their ballots on. Early voting goes from April 13 to Thursday, April 28. Meanwhile, the deadline to submit an absentee ballot request is Tuesday, April 26.
For C.D. Stamps the hours for voting are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Saturday is from 9 a.m. to noon. For the Plaza hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Along with numerous county commission spots, the county is holding contested Republican primaries for countywide offices including Sheriff, where incumbent Chad H. Partin is defending against SRO Alethia Smartt-Rawn. Meanwhile, for General Sessions Judge, Gerald L. Ewell Jr. is facing off against Garth Roland Segroves for the seat being vacated by incumbent Jere Ledsinger who is retiring. For district attorney general, incumbent Craig Northcutt is defending against Felicia Walkup. Meanwhile, Eric Burch and Bobby Carter are doing battle to succeed Vanessa Jackson as circuit judge given her retirement. Jenny Anthony is defending against Josh Morris for circuit court clerk. And, for road superintendent Benton Bartlett is defending against Scott Hansert.
If voters do not vote early during these times, they will vote on Election Day, May 3 at their assigned precincts, based on their residential address. Hours for all precincts in Coffee County will be 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Voters who have an address change will be asked to fill out a failsafe form to allow them to vote in the correct precinct.
For additional information, you may contact the Coffee County Election Office at (931) 723-5103.