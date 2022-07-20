As early voting gets underway, over a thousand voters turned out to make their voices heard.
As of Tuesday, July 19, there were 1,538 voters who cast their ballots for the Aug. 4 election. According to Elections Administrator Andy Farrar, on opening day, July 15, of early voting 445 residents took to the polls, with 174 voters from the rural county, 169 voters from Tullahoma and 102 from Manchester. The second day, July 16, saw a dip in voter turnout as 164 total voters casting their votes, with 66 voters from the county, 67 from Tullahoma and 31 from Manchester casting their totals. The third day, July 18, saw an uptick in voter turnout as 535 voters went out to cast their ballots, with 220 voters from the county, 195 Tullahoma voters and 120 Manchester voters. On July 19, the voter turnout 394 voters in total, which included 175 county voters, 136 Tullahoma voters and 83 Manchester voters.
On the ballot for the August election will the state and federal Republican and Democrat primaries for the offices of Governor, U.S. House of Representative (TN-4), state House of Representative for District 47, State Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman for District 16, as well as questions as to whether to retain or replace various judges on the state’s supreme and appellate courts.
On a local level, almost every political office on the county level, including Coffee County Mayor, all county commissioner seats in all districts, Circuit Court Judge Parts 1 and 2, county trustee, district attorney general, General Sessions Judge Parts 1 and 2, sheriff, circuit court clerk, county clerk, public defender, register of deeds, road superintendent, all road commissioners, all constables and all seats for county, Tullahoma City and Manchester City school boards. As for city elections, both Manchester and Tullahoma aldermanic seats will be on the August general election ballot, where voters will select four candidates to serve as alderman for their respective city. In addition, the city of Manchester’s mayor seat will be on the ballot, but sitting mayor Marilyn Howard (I) runs unopposed.
For Tullahoma residents, the C.D. Stamps Community Center at 810 South Jackson St is the place to go early vote, while the Coffee County Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur St, Suite 6 is the place to go for Manchester residents. For C.D. Stamps the hours for voting are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Saturday is from 9 a.m. to noon. For the Plaza hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday. In Franklin County early balloting is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays with the exception of July 25 which will see voting go on until 5:30 p.m. Early voting in Franklin County will be at the Franklin County Election Commission at 839 Dinah Shore Blvd. in Winchester. Tullahoma voters who live in Franklin County vote early in Franklin County not at C.D. Stamps.
Early voting goes from July 15 to Saturday, July 30. The deadline to submit a ballot by mail is Thursday, July 28. Poll officials ask voters to bring a photo identification and it is also a good idea to have your voter registration card with you when you arrive at the polls.
For voters who do not vote during early voting, they will vote on Election Day Thursday, Aug. 4 at their assigned precincts, based on their residential address. Hours for all precincts in Coffee County will be 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Voters who have an address change will be asked to fill out a failsafe form to allow them to vote in the correct precinct.
For additional information, you may contact the Coffee County Election Office at (931) 723-5103.