More than two million Tennesseans cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election during the two-week early voting period, according to the Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office.
Virtually each day of the early voting period saw more than 100,000 ballots cast in the race to choose the next president, according to information from the secretary of state’s office.
In Coffee County alone, more than 17,000 of the county’s 34,751 registered voters – 17,157, to be exact –cast their ballots during the 14-day window, approximately 49.37% of all registered voters. An average of 1,132 people cast their ballot in person, and an average of 86 absentee ballots were recorded each day, according to the secretary of state’s office.
According to Administrator of Elections Andy Farrar, voter turnout is almost 40% over the 2016 presidential election and 50% higher than the 2012 election.
The day with the largest total of early votes was the third day of early voting, Oct. 16, with 1,436 votes cast, according to data from Hargett’s office. The majority of absentee ballots was processed on the first day of early voting, Oct. 14. That day saw 651 absentee ballots counted and processed.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls open across Coffee County at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The News will have coverage of election returns that evening via our Facebook and Twitter accounts.