The ground shook in neighboring Franklin County Sunday morning as some residents near its epicenter were shaken awake by a pre-dawn tremor and an aftershock a minute later.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the quake was located near Sewanee and happened at a depth of about 5 miles under the ground. It was a 3.1 magnitude earthquake that was followed one minute later, in the same location but 4 miles underground, by a 2.8 tremor on the Richter scale.
According to earthquake experts, an earthquake of 3.0 intensity will generally cause little to no damage, as was the case Sunday morning in Franklin County. However, those within the main quake zone may have noticed hanging objects swing a little. It is also unlikely you will feel anything unless you are sitting still or lying down. There were no reports to the USGS about shaking being felt in Tullahoma.
A 3.0 quake is considered minor, and there are generally about 30,000 such tremors felt around the world each year. There were 38 earthquakes recorded Sunday across the country, the biggest coming in Ocotillo Wells, Calif., which registered a 4.7 on the Richter scale.