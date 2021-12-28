A project more than seven years in the making is one step closer to completion, as the city of Tullahoma has taken construction bids on a state-funded sidewalk project on the eastern side of town.
At the December meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, City Administrator Jennifer Moody announced the move forward on the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School (TDOT SRTS) project, which would see a new section of sidewalks constructed along East Grundy Street from College Street to the Dossett Apartment complex.
“This is that final link to bring students from that apartment complex to East Lincoln Elementary School,” she said at the meeting, “so we’re very proud to be able to go to construction very soon on that project.”
The project will see 5,500 square feet of sidewalks with culvert extensions, ADA-compliant pedestrian ramps, striping and signage along the section of East Grundy Street. The grant project was awarded to the city in late 2013, and the city board originally approved the contract with TDOT Feb. 10, 2014.
Hall Excavation, LLC was the winning bidder, coming in with the lower price tag of $167,088.14 for the project.
According to Moody, the contract has been revised multiple times over the last several years for multiple time extensions and additions to anticipated costs. The original contract completion date was listed as Dec. 2, 2017. At the meeting, she said the extensions were due to certain reviews and an extended right-of-way acquisition process that took much longer than anticipated.
The board also approved another amendment to the existing contract, which will extend the completion date once again to Dec. 22, 2022 as well as add some costs for the city. Originally, TDOT was set to cover 100% of the project costs; however, time has only increased the price of construction materials and labor, and the city is now responsible for a small percentage of the overall project costs. In total, the city will be on the hook for $86,392 of the full project budget of $244,570—just 35%. According to the memo Moody sent the board, the overall project cost has risen by $96,932, from an original total cost of $147,578.
According to Moody, funds for the project will come from the city’s capital projects fund.
The votes for both the contract amendment and added costs and the approval of Hall Excavation were unanimously approved by the board.
According to Moody, the city hopes to begin construction soon.