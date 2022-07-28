School board officials recently approved for East Middle School to get a new HVAC system at the cost of $2.5 million.
During the June 21 meeting of the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education, Business Director Jason Ray presented to the board a proposal of a HVAC system replacement for East Middle School. In its June 2021 meeting, Randy Mauldin from Trane made a presentation to the school board about what they provided relating to energy services. The board initiated a letter to proceed with a feasibility study of TCS buildings, but due to the time constraints of ESSER funding, both EMS and Bel-Aire Elementary HVAC assessments were prioritized.
Ray said the results of the assessment noted that both schools needed modernization of their HVAC and control systems.
Per the memo sent by Ray, EMS was originally served by a multi-zone system, with an individual control at each “zone” and one large unit served multiple zones. Ray said these systems are very custom systems and are costly to operate both in energy and maintenance. Over time due to age, the multi-zone systems were replaced with single zoned package units. At the time of the meeting, there were 12 large package units that are single zoned, serving multiple zones. He added the units for the classrooms have no outside air while the common space units are capable of bringing in outside air.
If approved, Trane will remove the existing rooftop units and replace them with new units, which will be equipped with hot gas reheat. The hot gas reheat will allow for humidity control within the space, according to Ray. The units will also come equipped with natural gas heat for morning warm-up, hail guards and economizers to bring in outside air and be equipped with hinged panels for access to the inside of the unit. Ray noted the ductwork in the gym will include new fabric ductwork.
The project also includes the installation of 53 variable air volume (VAV) boxes with electric heat. Per Ray, this option uses true VAV rooftop units and the system will be installed in zones where independent heating and cooling can be accomplished, where each zone will have its own temperature control. Trane will clean all the ductwork, including the supply and return vents.
“All units include five-year parts and labor warranty from Trane,” Ray said. “Accommodations have been made to disconnect/reconnect and test the smoke detection system associated with the new units.”
To finish his presentation, Ray said the new control system will provide control, troubleshooting capabilities and scheduling of all heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment.
“The control system will provide insight into zone temperature, outside air damper operation, energy usage and will provide the ability to make changes from a computer,” Ray said.
The total cost for the HVAC upgrade price will be $2,526,443. Ray said funding will come from three sources: the remaining ESSER 2 funds of $305,582.27, ESSER 3 in the amount of $1,248,134.76 and $972,726 from reserves.
When opened to discussion, board member Teresa Lawson said the project is going to be cost effective and is going to make a difference in the building.
The board approved the project 6-0, with board member Amy Dodson absent from the meeting.