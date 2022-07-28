Tullahoma City Schools

School board officials recently approved for East Middle School to get a new HVAC system at the cost of $2.5 million.

During the June 21 meeting of the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education, Business Director Jason Ray presented to the board a proposal of a HVAC system replacement for East Middle School. In its June 2021 meeting, Randy Mauldin from Trane made a presentation to the school board about what they provided relating to energy services. The board initiated a letter to proceed with a feasibility study of TCS buildings, but due to the time constraints of ESSER funding, both EMS and Bel-Aire Elementary HVAC assessments were prioritized.