East Middle School was rocked with vandalism during the weekend.
At about 8:15 p.m. Aug. 1, officers were dispatched to East Middle School on vandalism call. Upon arrival, officers observed damage to the glass window of both the softball and soccer complex announcer boxes.
There was shattered glass on the concrete below the windows of the soccer complex along with several rocks that were thrown at the windows to damage them.
The officers estimated the cost of damage to be about $300.
According to Director of Schools for Tullahoma City Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens there were four glass panes broken in total, one at the softball press box and three at the soccer press box. No other damage was found.
Officers spoke to the complainant who stated she observed a juvenile white male with a red shirt who jumped the fence to the soccer field and she heard glass breaking shortly thereafter.
The complainant stated she observed the juvenile near the scoreboard and believes he may have caused damage to the scoreboard as well. She said she observed the male subject jump back over the fence and join a group of seven or eight juveniles who were walking back towards the Dossett Apartments to the cut through walkway.
Assistant Principal Travis Moore arrived on the scene soon afterwards to observe the damage and talk to officers.
Dr. Stephens said the press boxes will not be used until the windows are replaced. The maintenance supervisor placed an order for replacements Monday morning and the replacement will occur when they arrive.
“The press box will not be utilized right now and hopefully when they need it, it’ll be in working order,” Stephens said.
If anyone has any information can call TPD at 931-455-0530.
