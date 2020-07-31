Judge Jere Ledsinger handed out sentences in General Sessions court. Actions included:
Benjamin A. Easterly was bound to the grand jury on charges of aggravated domestic assault, aggravated burglary and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Warren Edward Grosch was given a 30-day and must pay $10 plus costs for public intoxication.
John Devall Burris was issued an 11-month, 29-day probationary sentence and must pay $50 plus costs for two counts to contributing to delinquency of a child.
Lucas Matthew Parker was issued an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for domestic assault.
Chauntel Renee Lomax was ordered to serve eight days of a six month sentence and must pay $10 plus costs for criminal impersonation and driving with a revoked license.
Pernell James Rollins was bound to the grand jury on the charge of possession of Schedule VI drugs.
Shane Omar Elgouhary was ordered to serve 30 days for public intoxication.
Brista-Mikayla Shy-Ann Matthews was ordered to serve six months and must pay $10 plus costs for driving with a suspended license.
Jason Patrick Meszaros was granted a judicial diversion and must serve an 11-29 probationary sentence and must pay $250 plus costs for simple possession. A judicial diversion means once the sentence is completed the offense can be erased from his record.
Amber Nicole Moody was given a six month probationary sentence and must pay $75 plus costs for driving with a revoked license.
Tina Michele Murry was given a six month probationary sentence and must pay $10 plus costs for driving with a revoked license.
William Scott Szalka was granted a judicial diversion and must serve an 11-29 sentence for shoplifting.
Kimberly Kay Thompson was given a six month probationary sentence and must pay $75 plus costs for driving with a suspended license.
Stacey Denquie White was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for evading arrest and DUI.
Justin Kyle Winnett was issued a six month sentence and must pay $50 plus costs for driving with a suspended license.
Christopher Mahaffey was directed to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.