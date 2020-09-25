Weichert Realtors, Joe Orr & Associates is proud to announce that Eberley Mahoney has joined their Tullahoma office as an affiliated broker.
Mahoney will be assisting home buyers and sellers in Coffee, Franklin and Moore counties with all their real estate needs.
“Eberley is an incredible addition to our team of talented agents,” said Joe Orr, the broker/owner of Tullahoma-based Weichert affiliate. “Her enthusiasm and willingness to go the extra mile will be a tremendous asset for both our office and clients. We warmly welcome her to our team.”
Born and raised in Coffee County, Eberley is very knowledgeable about the community. Prior to starting her real estate career, Mahoney worked in sales and is a certified diamontologist. Eberley is also a record holder in both Tenn. and Ga. for female powerlifting.
Mahoney joins a team of knowledgeable and dedicated agents at Weichert Realtors - Joe Orr & Associates, which brings many years of combined real estate experience to their clients.
She is also excited to take advantage of the numerous business tools and marketing support Weichert provides its affiliate agents to help them offer the best real estate service in the industry.
Weichert Realtors - Joe Orr & Associates is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate.
For more information about Weichert Realtors - Joe Orr & Associates, located at 309 S. Jackson Street, contact Joe Orr at 931-455-0555 or visit www.weichertjoeorr.com.