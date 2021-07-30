The Tennessee Board of Regents has appointed Dr. Melody Edmonds the next president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology McMinnville, effective Sept. 1.
The board’s unanimous action in a special called meeting this afternoon approved Chancellor Flora W. Tydings’ recommendation. The chancellor’s recommendation followed a national search led by a search advisory committee at the college, the selection of four finalists for presidency, and campus visits and forums that enabled the public and college communities to participate in the process.
At TCAT McMinnville, Dr. Edmonds will succeed Nathan Garrett, who has served as interim president since the retirement of former president Warren Laux last year. She has been assistant vice president for academic affairs at Motlow State Community College for two years, after three years as interim vice president for academic affairs. She served as director and academic dean of Motlow’s McMinnville Center from 2000 to 2016, and has held faculty and administrative positions at Motlow since joining the college in 1995 as an assistant professor of business and information systems technology.
“Being selected as the next TCAT McMinnville President is a true honor,” Edmonds said. “I am humbled by the confidence placed in me to work with the wonderful faculty and staff at this institution. My passion is helping students be successful and preparing the skilled workers needed for our community, and I will maintain that consistent focus. I eagerly anticipate the engagement with students, faculty, staff, and all of the community partners as we start this new chapter together.”
She earned her Ed.D. in higher educational leadership at East Tennessee State University, a Master of Business Administration at Tennessee Technological University, a Bachelor of Science in accounting at Middle Tennessee State University, and an Associate of Science at Motlow State Community College.
Tydings said President Edmonds will serve the college and community well. “I’m proud that Dr. Edmonds is joining us as president. She highly values the success of her students and community, and will serve with integrity, honor and professionalism,” she said.
The chancellor thanked Garrett, who will return to the Board of Regents system office as assistant vice chancellor for academic affairs, for his service as interim president at McMinnville.