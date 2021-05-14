Three Tullahoma High School educators were recently honored by the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education for their work in getting a Tennessee Pathway secured at the school.
THS Counselor Jessie Kinsey, CTE Director and Assistant Principal Shari Zimmerman and welding instructor Jerry Green were recognized for their work in getting the certification for the high school.
According to Director of Schools Catherine Stephens, the district was notified in February that Tullahoma High School had been added to the list of schools that achieved a Tennessee Pathways certification for its welding program.
“Hard work and lots of effort put forth by the THS CTE Director, Dr. Shari Zimmerman, welding instructor Jerry Green and THS Guidance Counselor Jessie Kinsey made this certification achievement possible,” she said at a recent school board meeting.
Stephens added that Tullahoma City Schools is now one of 51 school districts across the state that earned a Tennessee Pathways certification for creating post-secondary opportunities this year when thanking Green, Kinsey and Zimmerman at the meeting.
According to the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR), the Tennessee Pathways program creates an alignment between K-12 schools, postsecondary education and employers so that students have “a clear and guided pathway to move seamlessly into the workforce.”
Tennessee Pathways directly supports the Drive to 55 effort put in place by former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam. The initiative sought to equip at least 55% of all Tennesseans with a college degree or certificate by 2025.
According to the TBR, Tennessee Pathways involves three key elements to support enrollment and success in a postsecondary program, including high-quality college and career advisement throughout a student’s K-12 education; rigorous early postsecondary and work-based learning opportunities in high school; and seamless vertical alignment between the K-12 institution, postsecondary programs and career opportunities as a result effective partnerships among school districts, higher education institutions, employers and community organizations.
Welding is the first Pathway THS has achieved, though school officials are currently working on adding more. Neighboring school districts, including Moore, Franklin and Coffee counties, also have certified Tennessee Pathways. Moore County has a Pathway in Nursing Services; Coffee County has a Pathway in STEM Engineering; and Franklin County has two Pathways in Mechatronics and Machining Technology.