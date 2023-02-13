The elevation in egg prices at groceries stores across the country is extremely evident. While inflation has slightly contributed to the increase in poultry egg prices, the main source for the out of the ordinary prices is due to the avian flu decimating millions of egg-laying chickens. In January, the USDA reported numbers upwards of 50 million birds having died from the disease or from necessary culling due to infection or exposure. Egg prices have increased 60% in grocery stores over the last year, making them the highest consumable food price increase from 2022-2023. Due to the avian flu catastrophe, many people have turned to raising their own backyard poultry flock.
Raising backyard chickens, backyard farming and homesteading has become more popular in recent years. People understand the importance of raising their own food and produce and are turning to the more traditional ways of producing their own foods. Gardening has been on the rise for several years leading more people to eat fresh fruits and vegetables straight from their own gardens. Consumers who do not have access to enough land to dabble in backyard farming have been frequenting local farmers markets instead of big box grocery stores. In fact, even people with limited space can still make the most of their land and have the potential to still utilize areas for backyard farming.
Next door, the Moore County UT Extension Office has taken great steps to educate the youth and public about the various ways to raise their own animals and produce. One such project is the Chick Chain. This 4-H projects allows participants to raise a flock of 25 chicks in April. The youth take the chicks home to raise and care for them until the fall. In September, participants bring their best six chickens to a chick show where they can be evaluated and receive awards on the condition of the chickens, the quality of their eggs, etc. The auction funds the chick chain operation and teaches the children extremely valuable lessons about responsibility, caring for animals and the importance of working towards an end result. Moore County Extension Agent, Alex Sparks, noted the popularity of the program and that it has already filled up to the max with eager participants.
There are many benefits of backyard poultry raising. Chickens can make great pets who have the added benefit of producing fresh eggs for their owners. You can control the quality of feed and care for your flock which directly contributes to the chicken's overall health and the nutrition and condition of their eggs. While the positives of owning your own backyard chicken flock are numerous, Agent Sparks did warn against the possibility of avian flu (HPAI) being contagious to not only commercial chicken barns but to backyard flocks as well. "Flocks with outdoor access are at particular risk of contracting the HPAI virus because they can more easily come in contact with wild birds or their droppings. Therefore, Dr. Samantha Beaty, the Tennessee State Veterinarian, is strongly recommending that all poultry be kept indoors to prevent flocks from coming in contact with wild or migratory birds or their droppings," Agent Sparks carefully noted.
"Many wild birds are carrying the HPAI virus right now and it will be extremely easy for poultry flocks with outdoor access to contact the virus from wild birds in the area. The HPAI virus can be in the nasal secretions and the droppings of wild birds and can easily be transmitted to poultry flocks with outdoor access even though the wild birds may not appear sick," Agent Sparks added. Additional care for backyard flocks can aid in prevent the spread of this disease. In the event you suspect infection, it has been recommended to contact your local vet and/or the state veterinarian at 615-837-5120. Some symptoms to monitor include sneezing, coughing, discharge of the eyes and nose as well as discolored combs or waffles.