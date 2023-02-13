4A - egg prices.jpg

The elevation in egg prices at groceries stores across the country is extremely evident. While inflation has slightly contributed to the increase in poultry egg prices, the main source for the out of the ordinary prices is due to the avian flu decimating millions of egg-laying chickens. In January, the USDA reported numbers upwards of 50 million birds having died from the disease or from necessary culling due to infection or exposure. Egg prices have increased 60% in grocery stores over the last year, making them the highest consumable food price increase from 2022-2023. Due to the avian flu catastrophe, many people have turned to raising their own backyard poultry flock.

Raising backyard chickens, backyard farming and homesteading has become more popular in recent years. People understand the importance of raising their own food and produce and are turning to the more traditional ways of producing their own foods. Gardening has been on the rise for several years leading more people to eat fresh fruits and vegetables straight from their own gardens. Consumers who do not have access to enough land to dabble in backyard farming have been frequenting local farmers markets instead of big box grocery stores. In fact, even people with limited space can still make the most of their land and have the potential to still utilize areas for backyard farming.