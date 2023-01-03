3A - David and Mary Retirement.jpg

Mary Mealer and David Johnson

Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) will lose approximately 87 years of combined experience as two of its longest-serving leaders step down in January. Vice President of Administration and CFO Mary Mealer will be leaving the company after more than 40 years. “Forty-two-and-a-half, to be exact,” she said. That’s an impressive number in an age when job tenures rarely exceed 10 years, but Mary’s tenure isn’t the longer of the two: Field Operations Supervisor David Johnson has her beat, having spent more than 44 years with the company.

