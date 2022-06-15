The Budget and Finance Committee has hashed out an estimated $23 million budget over several grueling weeks of meetings in anticipation of last night’s June 14 Full Commission meeting in hopes of getting the budget passed before the end of fiscal year June 30.
The challenge the committee faces is that when the dust settles the total budget requests comes to $24,162,993 out of a pool of review that amounts to $23, 013,633. The difference of $1,149,360 includes revenues from a newly enacted state ratified Private Act and the special event fee that will garner an estimated $207,000 from Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival.
The county mayor’s office line has included a part-time human resources position for $15,600, dropping the requested assistant salary request was be added to the already budgeted part-time pay to make it two part-time positions.
Mayor Gary Cordell said the position was “to meet the critical need” in the payroll office.
Commissioner David Orrick plugged Cordell as to “what is the workload” for that office, noting that no one had presented to Budget and Finance the specifics.
“That workload changes every day it’s never the same,” Cordell responded.
He stressed it as a critical need going forward. Cordell had also asked for a 5% raise for his Executive Assistant, personnel benefits coordinator, but the budget presented last Tuesday had those raises cut.
Chairman of Budget and Finance Bobby Bryan proposed a sliding scale on raise based on percentage increases from the raise they got last year. Employees with larger increases last budget would receive a smaller increase this go around. For instance, an employee getting 10% or less would get 5%, those getting 15% last time would now only get 4% and so forth down to a 1% raise. The proposal would include fee offices.
Orrick stressed that the responsibility of the committee should be to find a balanced budget rather than seek to find “fair and equitable” pay raises.
“I can’t justify a blanket across the board pay raise based on last year, so many people getting exorbitant pay increases and others getting barely any. This is what I consider the first step for what would be fair and equitable for this year to bring up people that were undercut last year,” Orrick said.
Register of Deeds Donna Toney criticized commissioners Orrick and Dwight Miller’s positions concerning the raises.
During a heated discussion, Orrick and Toney were at odds concerning Orrick’s statement concerning if any raises should be given.
“Up there David says that no one deserves a pay increase,” Toney said.
“—I don’t think I said that,” Orrick cut in. “I did not say that, and you should get your words corrected. I don’t want to hear what you have to say. I don’t care for your smart remarks.”
Cordell said, “Our budget is going to be okay going forward this year and next year, but I am suggesting that we consider that 5% that I mentioned several months ago across the board.”
Miller directed to the mayor, “I know that you said last year that you’re not going to ask for anything next year, and another department did the same thing. I’m wanting to stick with it.”
“Two of them,” Cordell corrected. “That’s why I didn’t put my request in there. Because that’s what we discussed last year.”
The county attorney line item was budgeted to allow for an increase for an increase from $159 to $200 per hour. The full commission would have to approve the rate change even if the budget line item is included.
The election commission was increased from $72,500 to $80,000 for election workers.
Register of Deeds’ office requests for a fifth employee and pay increases were approved after discussion.
“What we’re doing here is picking at line items for a fee office, and that’s not supposed to happen,” Toney said noting that the committee was, by state law, is only able to approve or disapprove the total request and not make changes to line items. As a fee office, the office stands with more autonomy than would a county department.
“I should not have to plead my case, and I don’t intend to much more. There are other routes and it will happen real easily,” she said. “You’ve made it very difficult on me the whole time I’ve served this county. The voters have elected me to do this job. They know I’m doing it correctly, accountably and I don’t need to set here and defend it.”
Bryan replied, “Well you just sit down there. No problem.”
The budget request from the Trustee’s office for 7% raises and what is essentially inflation relief was scaled back to 5% and without any additional increase provisions.
Trustee John Marchesoni told the Times, “I don’t understand their thinking. You have to take care of your employees. We’re a well-oiled machine and I’d like to keep it that way.”
Marchesoni added that the county has this year seen over $22 million in revenue and about $20 million in expenditures. The county is running in an excess, he said.