An afternoon fire claimed a North Washington Street house in the early afternoon hours of Election Day.
While people headed to the polls for the May 3 primary, Tullahoma Fire crews spent several hours battling the blaze, which remains under investigation.
Neighbors told The News they saw smoke pouring from the home and went outside to investigate. They originally thought it was their home but discovered it was their next door neighbor's house that was going up in flames. Two neighbors, who are Motlow students, said they were doing homework when they saw the flames and immediately moved their vehicles away from the south side of their home, which faced the burning home.
TFD crews said the fire likely began in the attic area, where it became trapped. Pearson told The News crews had trouble accessing the fire from the inside of the home, so they had to eventually cut out a piece of the home in the attic in order to access the blaze to extinguish the flames.
Firefighters said the call came in at 2:56 p.m. By 5 p.m., the house was saturated and smoldering, with some hot spots still being doused by a TFD Ladder Truck. Pearson said the initial response was two bucket trucks capable of spraying 3,500 gallons per minute, as per department policy, but soon it became clear they would need more assistance and called for the ladder truck. By the time crews were able to get some water on the home, Pearson said, the fire hard burned through parts of the roof, though it was mostly extinguished after a couple hours.
Based on the age of the home and the amount of wood in the ceiling and attic areas, Pearson said the home was likely a total loss, though there was a possibility some items could be salvaged. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There were also no injuries reported.