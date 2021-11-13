Coffee County residents might eye some new carpet by the time voting season starts.
In the Oct. 26 Budget and Finance committee meeting Elections Administrator Andy Farrar spoke to the committee to request approval of funding for some new carpet.
According to Farrar, while he was still the purchasing agent for the county in 2017, he started a three-year plan to replace all of the carpet at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza. All of the offices, other than the election office, codes office and the meeting, have had the carpet replaced. The reason he was asking for funding to replace the election office’s carpet was because the glue holding down the carpet started to rise throughout the office. He said the was the humidity created due to shutting down the HVAC units at night after the Trane project started.
This rise in the carpet has created tripping hazards in the office.
“We’ve had people trip over them, myself included,” Farrar said.
He told the committee he did submit the request in his budget in April. Afterwards, he went to the Capital Outlay committee about the issue where they said to get in touch with maintenance. Maintenance informed Farrar they would see if they had enough money to replace the carpet at the end of the budget year. Farrar said he cannot wait as elections and early voting will be starting next year.
“With the rising of the carpet and the condition of it, I felt like if we could get the money to do this now and get it installed prior to February before we get going with all the elections next year and early voting it would really help out,” Farrar said.
Committee member Dwight Miller asked Farrar how old the carpet was, which Farrar said to his knowledge the carpet in the election office is the same carpet that was used when the plaza was redone for the offices in 1998.
Committee member Bobby Bryan asked if the carpet in the entry way to the election office was in the request. Farrar said it was but he did not plan to have it done with the office, as the quote he had showed the office would cost $7,000 and the entry way would be about $2,600. Bryan said if they were to vote to approve, they should include the entry way.
Miller then asked how many bids had Farrar received and he said the quote in his request was from March and he wasn’t sure what the current price of carpet was. Once approved he would go out to get three bids for the work.
Committee member Lynn Sebourne asked if the request of $10,000 would be enough to cover it. Farrar said if his request was approved and the cost for the office cost $8,000 then he would wait to do the entry way.
Committee member Joey Hobbs made the motion to approve the request the carpet of the election office and entry way of $10,000 from capital projects, but if it exceeds it then Farrar would need to return to the committee to receive more approval.
The motion was passed unanimously 4-0.