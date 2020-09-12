The Coffee County Elections Office has been awarded a grant for $25,000, and the Coffee County Budget and Finance approved it Aug. 25. The funds will come from the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) security grant, said Andy Farrar, administrator of elections for Coffee County. Farrar plans to purchase new computers, and locks and keys to strengthen security. The project will be completed without any cost to local taxpayers.
“There are no matching funds from the county,” Farrar said. “It will be 100% reimbursed by the State of Tennessee.
“We will be purchasing three new computers.”
The computers that will be replaced are nearly 10 years old and are still running Windows 7, according to Farrar.
“We replaced our server that was nine years old last year, and by obtaining this grant, we are able to replace the office computers that are out of date.”
Additionally, Farrar plans to replace the locks and keys of all doors, which would help with security. He will also use the funds to add counter space.
“We are adding to our existing front counters to help with early voting and security in the office,” he said. “We will be adding protective glass to the new counters, as well.
“The county’s internal controls recommend that we change our door locks every few years. The additional front counters will help with security inside our office and serve as desks for early voting.”