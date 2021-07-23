A few more than 100 Tullahomans have cast their ballot in the local school board race as of Wednesday, July 21, Elections Administrator Andy Farrar said.
By that time just 111 votes have been cast in the election, he said. Compared to the last off-year election in 2019, which saw two alderman seats up for grabs among four candidates, Farrar said this year’s vote totals are about a third of what they were in 2019.
“In 2019 there were two alderman seats up with four candidates, and during that same period of early voting there were 320 votes cast,” Farrar said.
In total, Farrar added, there were 1,502 votes cast during the 2019 election.
The early voting totals this year are slightly better than in 2017, however, according to Farrar. That year, in the first five days of early voting there were only 93 votes cast. The seats up for grabs that year included the mayor’s seat, two aldermen and two school board seats. There were just 933 votes cast in that election, Farrar noted. Tullahoma has 12,337 registered voters, including the Franklin County portion of the city.
Three candidates are vying for two seats on the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education. Incumbent candidate Teresa Lawson is seeking her fourth term on the board, while two newcomers are seeking to fill the seat left vacant by school board member Jessica Fogarty. Fogarty elected not to run again this year.
The two newcomer candidates are Matt Jernigan and Andy Whitt. Jernigan is the executive vice president at Ascend Federal Credit Union. Whitt is a controller at Jack Daniel’s Distillery.
Jernigan told The News he wants to bring differing perspectives to the school board, including a parental and business viewpoint.
“I’m a parent to three children who are students in the system, so I think parental involvement is always a key to sustaining a good reputation on our school board,” he said. “I understand the importance of recruiting executives and other employees to the area, and the school system plays into that. It’s one of the first or second questions I get from people looking to relocate [to Tullahoma].”
Jernigan said he would like to take an extended look into the numbers at the school system, including the percentage of the overall city budget the school system makes up and how those monies are spent. He wants to use his skills to ensure the quality of education TCS brings to its students and lend a “different perspective that has not been on the board, from a business leadership standpoint.”
“I’m very familiar with the concept of board governance and the importance of that,” he said. “I feel like we haven’t always had that in the past, but we have a very strong schools director now. She needs to be empowered to do her job and [have] a board that supports her and lets her do her job. That’s a key part of it.”
Whitt elected to throw his hat in the ring in order to help preserve the legacy of high quality education in Tullahoma as well as its facilities.
“It’s always been a very strong school system,” he told The News, “so from my standpoint, the impetus for me to throw my name in the hat is to help preserve that and to help guide the school system and keep it at this high level that it has been operating at.”
He also said he wanted to help maintain or improve the district’s facilities, which he acknowledged were aging.
“We have an aging school system, a lot of aging assets, so I think there’s going to need to be some decisions made in the future about them,” he said. “I want us to preserve those or find ways to make them better, so the students have a good place to go to school. I want to ensure that the school assets are properly taken care of and well maintained.”
Whitt said his skills in budgeting and monitoring, as well as maintenance, could be put to good use for the district in order to “ensure that the school system stays strong and remains a good investment for the community.”
Early voting in the school board race began Friday, July 16 and will continue until Saturday, July 31, at C.D. Stamps Community Center, 810 S. Jackson St. Early voting hours are from 9 a.m.—4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.—noon Saturday. Election Day is Aug. 5.