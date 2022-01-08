The 2022 local election season is off to a substantial start, as 38 potential candidates have picked up their qualifying petitions.
The ballot will consist of almost every political office on the county level, including Coffee County mayor, all county commissioner seats in all districts, Circuit Court Judge Parts 1 and 2, county trustee, district attorney general, General Sessions Judge Parts 1 and 2, sheriff, circuit court clerk, county clerk, public defender, register of deeds, road superintendent, all road commissioners, all constables and all seats for county, Tullahoma City and Manchester City school boards.
As of Jan. 4, those who have picked up papers for Coffee County Mayor are former State Rep. Judd Matheny (R), Luke Cameron (D) and current County Commissioner Margaret Cunningham (I).
For the Circuit Court Judge races, Judge William Lockhart (R) is currently running unopposed in the Circuit Court Judge – Part 1 while both Eric Burch (R) and Bobby Carter (R) may face off in the Circuit Court Judge – Part 2 election primary in May. Burch is only candidate for Circuit Court Judge to have file his petition papers.
The General Sessions Judge races are similar to the Circuit Court Judge races as Judge Greg Perry (R) thus far is unopposed in the General Sessions Judge – Part 1 race while Gerald L. Ewell (R) and Garth Segroves (R) have picked up papers for the General Sessions Judge – Part 2 seat.
Both District Attorney General Craig Northcott (R) and Public Defender John Nicoll (R) have picked up papers and are unopposed in their respective races as of Jan. 4. County Trustee John Marchesoni (R) has picked up qualifying papers and is presently running unopposed for his seat.
In the race for Coffee County Sheriff, incumbent Sheriff Chad Partin (R) has filed his papers and may go head-to-head with Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Deputy and SRO Alethia Smartt Rawn (R) in May primary. She has announced her candidacy but had not returned her completed petition by press-time. Former sheriff department Captain Danny Ferrell (I) and Manchester Police Chief Investigator Brandon Tomberlin (I) will face the winner of the Republican primary in the August general election provided they return their qualifying papers.
For the seat of Circuit Court Clerk, incumbent Jenny Anthony (R) may face Joshua Morris (R) in the May primary as both have picked up qualifying papers. As for County Clerk, only Melissa Anderson (R) and incumbent Teresa McFadden (I) have picked up petition papers. Donna Toney (R) is unopposed for her seat as Register of Deeds as she has picked up her papers to run.
The races for seats in the County Commission have seen several potential candidates picking up papers for the new districts. As of Jan. 4, the candidates who have picked up papers include sitting commissioner Claude Morris (R) and Michael Stein (D) for the new District 2; Charles Duncan (R) and Randy Harrell (I) for District 3; Joseph Hodge (R) for the new District 4; Johnnie Duncan (R) for the new District 5; sitting commissioner Dennis Hunt (R) for the new District 6; sitting commissioner Rosemary Crabtree (D) for the new District 7; and sitting commissioner Timothy Stubblefield (R) for the new District 8.
For the Constable seats, Allen Stanley (I), Carl Wilson (I) and Brian Coate (D) are unopposed for Seat 1 for Districts 1, 3, and 4, Seat 2 for Districts 2, 6 and 7 and Seat 3 for Districts 5, 8 and 9 respectively. As for the Coffee County School Board, Sarah Bradley (R) is seeking the Coffee County School Board Seat 1 for Districts 1, 3 and 4 while current County Commissioner Michael Ray (I) picked up papers for Seat 3 for Districts 5, 8 and 9.
In the Road Superintendent race, incumbent Benton Bartlett (R), Scott Hansert (R) and Ronnie Watts (D) have picked up their papers, with Hansert filing his papers as of Jan. 4 to officially be on the ballot.
For the Tullahoma municipal elections, the Aug. 4 ballot includes four alderman seats, three for four-year terms and one for a two-year term, and two school board seats for four-year terms. The Manchester offices up on the ballot include the mayor’s seat, unexpired two-year term; three alderman seats for four-year terms and three school board seats for four-year terms.
Voter registration for the May primary is Monday, April 4.
Along with local general elections, the Aug. 4 ballot will include statewide primaries for governor, U.S. House of Representatives (6th Congressional District), Tennessee House of Representatives (47th House District), state executive committeeman and committeewoman as well as questions as to whether to retain or replace various judges on the state’s supreme and appellate courts.
The deadline to file petitions for the May 3 County Primary is Thursday, Feb. 17, at noon. The window to pick up and file petitions for the Aug. 4 general election – which will include the Tullahoma and Manchester city elections - will be Monday, Feb. 7, through Thursday, April 7, at noon. Those interested The Coffee County Election Commission is located at 1329 McArthur St., Suite 6 in Manchester.
For more information contact the Coffee County Election Commission office at 931-723-5103.