The Tullahoma Utility Authority kicked off Public Power Week this past week with a free celebration at the TUA grounds.
TUA currently serves about 11,000 subscribers within the city limits of Tullahoma, with some customers outside the limits, and provides utilities like electric, water and wastewater, as well as providing TV, phone and internet services.
The event on Thursday, Sept. 30, was open for the public to attend and enjoy some pizza while taking part in various fun and educational activities. The activities TUA offered to attendees included bucket truck rides, which lifted visitors 50 feet in the air, prize wheels, carnival games like ring toss and duck pond and a bouncy house.
The celebration event also had a live demonstration which was held during different intervals in the day. The demonstration was led by TUA’s Allen Potter and a few senior TUA linemen where they showed different situations that the TUA linemen may encounter while on the job.
Some of the scenarios that were shown were what could happen when a tree branch hits a power line, when an animal makes contact with a transformer, when a power line hits a car and when an underground line is hit when a person digs before checking to see where utility lines are located underground. Those digging are urged to call 811 first.
“The key take away is always be safe when you’re digging or if you find yourself in a situation with a downed powerline,” Potter said.
Earlier in the week, Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis presented a proclamation to TUA for recognizing the week of Oct. 3 through 9 as Public Power Week in Tullahoma to celebrate TUA’s year-round service to the city.
“Tullahoma Utilities Authority is a valuable community asset that contributes substantially to the well-being of local citizens through energy efficiency, customer service, environmental protection economic development and safety awareness,” Knowis said.
TUA is located at 901 S. Jackson St and business hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more go to www.tub.net or call 455-4515.