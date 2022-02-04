As the deadline to file petitions for the May 3 county primary approaches, more potential candidates have either picked up or submitted their qualifying papers for the 2022 local election ballot.
As of Feb. 2, 10 more potential candidates have picked up papers for the 2022 local election ballot, with 11 candidates filing their papers and qualifying. The following races have either had candidates officially qualify for the ballot or pick up papers to run for the office over the past couple of weeks:
Commissioner races
For the Coffee County commission elections, the full commission will see a complete reset following the redrawing of county districts in accordance with the 2020 Census. The new county district map has changed from 21 districts to nine, with two commissioners representing each district, resulting in a loss of three commission seats.
For the new District 2, sitting Commissioner Joey Hobbs (R) joins fellow sitting Commissioner Claude Morse (R) and Michael Stein (D) in picking up qualifying papers.
In the race for the new District 5 seats, both Bonnie Gamble (D) and Allen Parton (R) have filed their petitions to be on the ballot. Sitting Commissioner Missy Deford (R), Johnnie Duncan (R), Timothy Morris (R) and Richard Shasteen (R) have picked up their papers but have not officially qualified to be on the ballot.
The new District 7 sees sitting Commissioner Jackie Duncan (D) joining fellow sitting Commissioners Rosemary Crabtree (D) and Tildon Stubblefield and Tina Reed (R) in picking up their papers, with Crabtree having filed her papers to qualify.
The new District 8 sees both sitting commissioners Dwight Miller (R) and Tim Stubblefield (R) officially filing their qualifying papers.
County mayor and sheriff’s races
For the Coffee County mayoral race, sitting County Commissioner Margaret Cunningham (I) has officially filed her papers and may meet former State Rep. Judd Matheny (R) and Luke Cameron (D) in the August general election if they file their qualifying papers by deadline.
In the race for Coffee County Sheriff, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Deputy and SRO Alethia Smartt Rawn (R) has qualified and will go head-to-head with incumbent Chad Partin (R) in the May primary, who has also qualified. Former sheriff’s department Captain Danny Ferrell (I) and Manchester Police Chief Investigator Brandon Tomberlin (I) will face the winner of the Republican primary in the August general election as they both have filed their petitions.
Judgeships and more
For the Circuit Court Judge races, Felicia Beth Walkup picked up her papers for the seat of Circuit Court Judge–Part 2 and may face off with Eric Burch (R) and Bobby Carter (R) in May, as Burch filed his petitions papers and Carter has only picked up his papers.
Public Defender John Nicoll (R) has filed his petition papers and remains unopposed in his race. For the seat of Circuit Court Clerk, incumbent Jenny Anthony (R) will face Joshua Morris (R) in the May primary as both have filed their petition papers. As for County Clerk, incumbent Teresa McFadden (I) has filed her petition papers and may meet Melissa Anderson (R) in the August general election.
In the road superintendent race, Ronnie Dale Watts (D) and Scott Hansert (R) have officially qualified while incumbent Benton Bartlett (R) has only picked up his papers. For the Road Commissioner seats, Jeff W. Bush (I) and James R. Kennedy (I) have picked up their petition papers for Road Commissioner Seat 1 – District 3 and Road Commissioner Seat 3 – District 5 respectively.
For the constable seats, Milton Stanley (I) and Carl Wilson (I) have qualified for Seat 1 for Districts 1, 3, and 4 and Seat 2 for Districts 2, 6 and 7, respectively and remain unopposed.
School Board races
As for the Coffee County School Board, Sarah Bradley (R) may meet sitting school board members Brett Henley (I) and Freda Jones (I) and Gordon Matthews (I) in the August election for the Coffee County School Board Seat 1 for Districts 1, 3 and 4, provided they file their qualifying petitions. Current Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell (R) and Charles Parsley (R) have picked up their papers and may meet in the May primary for Seat 2 for Districts 2, 6.
For the City of Tullahoma School Board, Jacquelyn Robison (R) may meet incumbent Sidney Hill (I) in the August general election provide they file their petition papers.
Important deadlines
The voter registration deadline for the May 3 county primary is Monday, April 4. The deadline to file petitions for the primaries is noon Thursday, Feb. 17.
For the Aug. 4 general election, including the Tullahoma and Manchester municipal elections, qualifying petitions may be picked up starting Monday, Feb. 7. The filing deadline for that election will be noon Thursday, April 7. Those interested in running for those seats may pick up papers at the Coffee County Election Commission, located at 1329 McArthur St., Suite 6 in Manchester.
Along with local general elections, the Aug. 4 ballot will include statewide primaries for governor, U.S. House of Representatives (6th Congressional District), Tennessee House of Representatives (47th House District), state executive committeeman and committeewoman, as well as questions as to whether to retain or replace various judges on the state’s supreme and appellate courts.
For more information contact the Coffee County Election Commission office at 931-723-5103.