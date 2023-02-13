Pulaski Citizen

The Pulaski Citizen has been saved from closing after 179 years of serving Giles County as a last minute investor stepped up to the plate.

“The Pulaski Citizen staff is excited to announce that the local newspaper will not cease operations as announced last week. Instead, the community treasure will experience rebirth as part of a larger media family under new leadership,” said Publisher Scott Stewart in the official announcement. “Today, Feb. 13, one week after telling the newspaper staff the Pulaski Citizen had just two more editions remaining, Pulaski Publishing's David Lake announced that the almost 170-year-old community newspaper has been sold to Dave and Ellen Gould, owners of Main Street Media Tennessee.”