A proposed last-minute amendment to the 2022-23 Coffee County budget failed at the June 28 commission meeting. The motion would have given county employees, unless otherwise noted, a 7.5% raise. As it stands, the employees will receive a 5% pay increase.
While the amendment received the majority vote, it could not garner the required 11 votes, the majority of the sitting commission, needed to pass, ending in a 9-7 vote with one abstain and four commissioners absent.
The approved appropriations amount to $24,358,754 and will pull an estimated $1.45 million from reserves. The amount that the proposed 7.5% raise would have added was not calculated during the meeting, but a figure quoted for consideration estimated that an 8.5% raise would have added approximately $440,000 to the budget.
“If we want to keep a viable workforce we can’t have the turnover we’ve had or going to have if we don’t have our employees,” Commissioner Claude Morse said. “I don’t know if we can afford 10% (suggested at the beginning of the meeting by Trustee John Marchesoni) but it seems to me we ought to be able to go up another couple of percent.”
Morse made the motion to raise the employee’s raises from 5% to 7.5%, saying that employees are the county’s greatest asset.
Commissioner Dwight Miller said that he felt this was not a good time to increase the county’s deficit.
“We’ve always tried to be a little conservative. You look at some of the items on the budget. One of the things on the budget is the entertainment tax of $207,000 as a revenue item. We’re not guaranteed that. We don’t know if we’re going to have a Bonnaroo this time next year,” he said.
Commissioner Joey Hobbs addressing the budget deficit said, “We run a deficit for every year we’ve been here and we’ve continually grown the general fund year after year. Last year we projected $700,000. This year we added $800 (thousand) to the general fund, for a $1.3 million dollar swing.”
Hobbs said that the $21 million in infrastructure projects using ARP COVID relief funds, state grants and incentives should relieve some pressure on county funds.
“Now we have to take care of the next asset we have which is county employees,” Hobbs said.
The budget with a 5% employee raise passed with 15-2 with Morse and Helen Debellis voting no.