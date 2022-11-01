The Eli Grow Legacy Foundation is hosting their fifth annual Eli Grow Legacy 8k Run/Walk/Ruck on Nov. 5. The 8k race is set to start at 10 a.m. at Wilkins Stadium.
The Eli Grow Legacy Foundation is on a mission to give Tullahoma athletes the opportunity to train at a next-level facility.
Eli Grow was a dedicated football player at Tullahoma High School and played all four year on the high school squad. After many long days on the football field and due to his dedication to the sport, Eli signed his letter of intent to continue his career at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.
On April 30, 2016 Eli was driving home from football conditioning in Franklin. With less than ten minutes on his route home, he fell asleep behind the wheel and lost control of his car, drifting into oncoming traffic.
Eli shared his idea of a training facility with his family just weeks prior to his accident.
In the days following, Eli’s parents, Cassy and Tony Grow, established a memorial fund in honor of their son. Their plan with his fund is to give something back to the community he loved so dearly and help improve the athletic facilities at Tullahoma High School.
In 2017 a concept drawing by Ben Johnson was released that showed the preliminary plans of the Eli Grow Athletic Complex. Those plans have changed due to the cost of the original idea and new ideas surfacing throughout the years.
“The plans for the indoor athletic facility have changed due to the enormous cost of the original design ($18.5 million),” Tony Grow said. “The revised design is to construct an indoor athletic facility at a much lesser cost ($750,000).”
The new facility will be located next to the new tennis courts on the football practice field. The facility will feature a 220 feet by 180 feet indoor field made of astro turf, lighting and ventilation and will be accessed by two large roll up doors and four regular doors.
“We are working with a company to design the facility and have been given pricing and draft plans,” Grow said. “We are now working with Tullahoma City Schools to identify all the requirements to construct the facility in the near future.”
Along with the plans for a training facility, the Eli Grow Legacy Foundation has also turned their focus to helping local athletes with a scholarship opportunity.
“The Eli Grow Legacy Foundation is also focused on providing athletic scholarships to local athletes and awarded four $2,000 scholarships this past academic year,” Grow said. “Going forward, we plan to award $8,000 in scholarships each year.”
The foundation went back and recognized the five football players who were awarded the number 8 jersey in honor of Eli. The jersey is awarded to the hardest working and most dedicated skills player. Each athlete who donned the jersey in prior years was awarded a scholarship, with one giving the money back to the foundation due to his education being paid for.
The Eli Grow Legacy Foundation is a non-profit. Legacy Gelato, located behind the Coker building, funds the foundation with their profits. The Foundation hosts the annual 8k and their annual golf tournament to raise funds as well. In an interview with The News, Athletic Director John Olive said, “I think all of us can find a way to try and contribute.”
During Olive’s time as the football head coach, he had team members volunteer to help the Grows with their 8k fundraiser. The players would put up the signs and the water station and stay after to help take it back down.
“I used to tell my football players ‘you won’t see this facility during your time here at Tullahoma High School. It's too big of an undertaking but those elementary kids will someday. And those elementary school kids are the ones who adore you. And this is a way for you to give something back to them.’” Olive said. “Some of those boys will end up staying and living here in this area and their kids will come to Tullahoma High School, and it will be cool to say that ‘I contributed to the building of this facility.’ I think that is a great reason why people should participate. I don’t take part in the walk or run but I do try and sponsor a team and I will continue to do those things to help the Grows.”
For more information contact the Eli Grow Legacy Foundation at info@eligrowfoundation.org or call 931-273-0010. To donate online go to eligrowfoudnation.org.
“People can also donate to the Eli Grow Legacy Foundation to help us finish raising the necessary funds to construct the indoor facility by mailing their donations to the Eli Grow Legacy Foundation Inc., 1406 Wilson Avenue, Tullahoma, TN 37388,” Grow said.