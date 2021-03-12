Elk River Public Utility District of Franklin and Coffee Counties looks forward to recognizing National Gas Utility Workers’ Day on March 18, 2021. This day of recognition is a time when communities such as ours can remember the employees who provide one of their most valuable assets—their natural gas utility.
Safety is their number-one priority and the annual nationwide event is intended to build public awareness about the hard work done by the employees of natural gas utilities. Elk River customers recognize the need for Safe, Clean, Reliable natural gas energy and they depend on the service of natural gas utility employees to meet that need.
“ERPUD has been Your Hometown Natural Gas Energy Provider since 1955 and we are proud to have the opportunity to serve our customers throughout our service area of Franklin and Coffee counties,” the company said.
The District has approximately 17,000 Residential, Commercial and Industrial Customers annually. The District maintains and operates over 800 miles of natural gas mains.
“We hope you join us in supporting natural gas as a premier energy source for our Country. Safe, Clean, Efficient, Dependable, and Domestically Produced Natural Gas can help our Nation achieve energy security, reduce emissions and build a more competitive economy,” they noted. “If you would like to learn more about the many benefits of natural gas and how your natural gas system works, please give us a call, drop by any of our three conveniently located offices or visit our Website at www.erpud.com.”