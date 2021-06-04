After discovering its revenues will likely exceed its expenditures, the Elk River Public Utility District Board of Commissioners announced it will provide a rebate of $750,000 to over 16,500 of its active natural gas customers.
The ERPUD Board of Commissioners announced the decision after its Monday, May 24 meeting. According to ERPUD officials, the rebates are attributed to increased natural gas sales and an increase in residential and commercial activity throughout the service district’s service area. The increase is projected to exceed budget estimates for the current fiscal year (FY21).
The rebates will be applied to customers’ June bills and will apply to all active customers. Customers will receive varying amounts from their rebates depending on what class of service they have with ERPUD.
Class 20 Residential Heating Only - $42 rebate
Class 22 Residential Year-Round - $32.25
Class 40 Small Commercial - $51
Class 60 Large Commercial - $180
Class 65 Industrial Processing - $750
Class 75 Interruptible - $750
Customers will also see no base rate increases for service in FY22.
ERPUD has previously provided refunds to its natural gas customers in the past. The previous fiscal year, FY 2020, also saw an approximately $750,000 rebate provided to customers. The 2019 fiscal year saw customers receive an approximately $975,000 rebate, and FY 2018 saw approximately $500,000 returned to customers.
ERPUD also provided total annual volume numbers for the last several years:
FY 2018 – 2,861,183 dekatherms
FY 2019 – 2,896,485 dekatherms
FY 2020 – 2,653,663 dekatherms
The district anticipates provided 2,936,000 dekatherms of natural gas in FY 2021.
ERPUD officials said they appreciate the opportunity to serve its customers throughout Franklin and Coffee counties. ERPUD serves the communities of Tullahoma, Manchester, Winchester, Estill Springs, Decherd, Cowan, Sewanee and AEDC.
For any assistance or questions, customers can call 455-9311 or 967-2110, visit any of the three ERPUD offices or go online at erpud.com.