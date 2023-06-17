EVT

Elk Valley Times writers Lora Scripps and Wanda Southerland received the Fourth Estate Award during the Tennessee Bar Association’s annual convention in Knoxville. The award was presented at the Lawyers Luncheon on June 16.

Scripps, the paper's general manager and editor, and Southerland, one of its reporters, are being recognized for six months of reporting on the Lincoln County mayor’s decision to exclude Jack Daniels from certain planning and zoning requirements, including site plans, permitting and fees. Their writing has focused on the “grandfathering” of the company, county commission meetings that have taken place to consider the issue and hearings by local courts and planning and zoning authorities.

