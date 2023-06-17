Elk Valley Times writers Lora Scripps and Wanda Southerland received the Fourth Estate Award during the Tennessee Bar Association’s annual convention in Knoxville. The award was presented at the Lawyers Luncheon on June 16.
Scripps, the paper's general manager and editor, and Southerland, one of its reporters, are being recognized for six months of reporting on the Lincoln County mayor’s decision to exclude Jack Daniels from certain planning and zoning requirements, including site plans, permitting and fees. Their writing has focused on the “grandfathering” of the company, county commission meetings that have taken place to consider the issue and hearings by local courts and planning and zoning authorities.
The coverage has been particularly impactful as local residents express concern about “whiskey fungus” created by unregulated barrel houses. Chancery Court Judge J.B. Cox has issued a stop work order on one of the barrel houses after finding that the company was not legally "grandfathered." The barrel house is to remain closed until all permitting is up-to-date.
The nomination noted that the reporters covered the story “regardless of the blow back and negative remarks on social media from those who disagree with the outcome” and that many have found the reporting to be “fair, balanced and accurate.”
The Fourth Estate Award was established to recognize and encourage journalists who promote public understanding of the rule of law and improvements in our system of justice through their vigorous exercise of their First Amendment rights. Elk Valley Times is a small weekly newspaper in Fayetteville and is a sister paper of the Tullahoma News.