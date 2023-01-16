1A - emergency management Jail annex.jpg

A morgue, a hazmat-response trailer and other pricy emergency-response equipment requires shelter, but the current plan of placing some of those Emergency Management Agency items in the mothballed Coffee County Jail workhouse could jeopardize the certification of that facility in the event it’s needed for inmates.

During a lengthy conversation at the January Capital Outlay Committee meeting, Director of Coffee County EMA Allen Lendley pitched the idea of securing space in the old jail annex behind the former jail for indoor, temperature controlled storage for the estimated $200,000-worth of equipment. That project would require an insulated garage door and a ramp to be built, costing roughly $50,000, according to the single bid returned to county maintenance.