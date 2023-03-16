3A - Roo.JPG

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency and organizers for Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will not hold the annual March tabletop exercise in favor of a boots-on-the ground exercise closer to the event to be the second weekend in June.

Director of EMA Allen Lendley said at a recent EMA Commission meeting that the festival’s corporate leadership recognized the expense of flying into Middle Tennessee the personnel to hold the March exercise.

