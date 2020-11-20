Members of the Tullahoma Fire Department and Coffee County Emergency Medical Services converged on Jackson Medical Plaza this past week to assist victims of a simulated water heater explosion.
The drill is part of numerous routine drills Tennova Healthcare – Harton has every year to check on their systems and policies. The hospital reached out to TFD and Coffee County EMS to participate in the simulated water heater explosion.
According to TFD Chief Richard Shasteen, the simulation had representatives from Harton call 911 about a water heater explosion at Suites 1 through 4 on Jackson Medical Plaza. The fire department and EMS were dispatched and ran nonemergency to the scene to 1805 N Jackson St.
The call to 911 also served as a way to test to see if the systems were functioning properly.
Firefighters secured the fire area and assisted EMS personnel with checking on six patients who suffered from smoke inhalation and burns.
“They had a little smoke inhalation and burns simulated from the fire, and EMS performed triage and got them into the ambulance to head to the emergency room,” Shasteen said.
Even though it’s not easy to simulate smoke, Shasteen said the simulation was a success, and it took about 20 minutes to complete.
“It was a success and Harton was very happy with the outcome,” Shasteen said.
Similar to the hospital, the fire departments and emergency services hold several drills throughout the year to test equipment to see if there’s any weakness.
“If we can find any weaknesses we address them at the drill instead when a real incident happens,” Shasteen said.
The fire department does enough drills that the public may not realize they are running a drill, as some of the drills involve the firefighters talking through a hypothetical situation.
“We do them on tabletop and actually go to an area to sit there and talk ‘what ifs’ and let the firefighters and officers just talk through what they would do,” Shasteen said.