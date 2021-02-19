The Webb School’s orchestra classes, including seven Coffee County residents, will be joining forces with well-known electric violinist and original member of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra Mark Wood.
The free event is slated for Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. in the Barton Athletic Center, and registration is required at http://events.webbschool.com/strings.
The concert is sponsored in conjunction with the Webb 150 Celebration by the Follin Speakers Series, an endowed program at The Webb School. There will be temperature checks on arrival, masks are required, and social distancing will be in effect.
“This will be a concert like Webb has never hosted before,” said Webb School Orchestra Director Susan Mullen. “We will be playing all rock and roll hits throughout the evening with this amazing Emmy-winning composer. If you have never heard Mark play, you are in for a real treat.” Wood will be playing on his originally designed Viper, a fretted, six-string electric instrument.
Webb’s Coffee County students participating include Gabriel Crisp, Aspen Northcutt, Alora Pearce, Neva Redman, Patrick Sissom, Nataja Siva and David Tran.
“Orchestra students had several Zoom sessions with Mark in the fall, where he brought his unique energy and enthusiasm into the classroom,” Mullen said. “He is a really positive musical force, a great educator, and an amazing guy. Students respond really well to him, as does everyone who meets him. My students have been working on this great music for months, and we could not be more thrilled that we will be able to have this concert in person in the Barton Athletic Center. Even better is that it will be free – a gift from Webb. This incredible rock and roll show will be an event you won’t want to miss.”
Livestream the concert Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at www.youtube.com/user/TheWebbSchool1870/live. For more information about the free concert, call 931-389-5703.