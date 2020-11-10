A thief was caught red-handed on video, stealing from a co-worker’s purse.
The suspect, Lusiano Pardo, 44, was cited for theft after surveillance video showed him in the act of stealing from a purse in the breakroom at U.S. Display Company.
The victim discovered someone had stolen her wallet out of her purse while she was working. Her supervisor pulled the video of the room.
“He walked over to the purse, takes it (the wallet) out of the purse and walks out of the breakroom,” the police report revealed.
Pardo was confronted by police and reportedly confessed to stealing the wallet and dumping it in a trash can after taking its contents. The wallet was recovered along with $46 of the $246 stolen from the victim.