Following a dire presentation by Coffee County EMS at last month’s Budget and Finance committee meeting, that committee voted last Thursday to include substantial pay increases to the staff aimed at building the service to a much needed staffing level.
Approved was a 25% increase to paramedics, AEMTs and CC Medics. EMTs and drivers will see 10%, and 5% will go to the director Michael Bonner.
“The goal for me was to get the paramedic pay in the green,” Bonner said. “That’s the area we’re struggling the most with. I’m not getting in applications. That’s the one I need to get up there so I can start getting people in.”
The difference in pay between certification levels is intentional to give incentives for continued employee education.
“If you’re going to be in this field, I think you should be the best in this field,” Bonner said.
Chairman of Budget and Finance Bobby Bryan voiced caution in that even with the pay increases, there is no guarantee that it will solve the hiring problem.