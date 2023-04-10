The Coffee County Ambulance Authority will address at the April meeting with the possibility of an education stipend to employees seeking additional certifications’ base salaries.
This could be something added to what the Ambulance Service provides for tuition.
According to the minutes from the March 22 meeting, it was suggested there was a need for a clear written directive concerning employees’ being paid for their school time.
Authority member Dr. Jay Trussler said that if employees are scheduled to work on days they are in school, they shouldn’t have to use vacation time.
Coffee County EMS Chief Michael Bonner said that he would rather pay every employee for in-service hours before paying school hours.
The director said that he had asked County Attorney Ed North and the county is not obligated to pay employees for time in class.
Ambulance Authority member Frank Watkins said that they should be paid for continuing education.
EMS employees are classified as drivers, Basic EMTs, Advanced EMTs and Paramedics and adding certifications is encouraged. Drivers must obtain basic EMT certification within one year of being hired according to state law.
Coffee County recently approved a significant pay increase for EMS personnel to address an industry-wide shortage of employees.