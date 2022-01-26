Coffee County Emergency Medical Service has reached a milestone this year of responding to over 10,000 calls.
The high volume of calls comes at a time when the department is met with a shortage of manpower.
EMS Director Michael Bonner reported to the Ambulance Authority during the January meeting that staffing has gotten worse.
“Of the 33 full-time positions we are approved for, we currently have 12 openings,” Bonner said.
Nine of those positions need to be medics, the remainder are EMT positions.
Bonner said low pay was a large factor in losing employees.
One plan that Bonner is looking at is to reallocate some of the budgeted money that is not being spent for empty positions to give the filled positions additional money.
“It’s already in our existing budget, but we don’t have the existing people. We can raise the pay of the existing people without increasing the existing budget. You are just giving it to the people who are showing up,” he said.
He was looking at $2 per hour increase to current employees.
“Why would they come here for less money and a whole lot more work? It’s a hard sell,” Bonner said.
According to the December report presented to the authority, there were 937 calls, 54 of which were falls. There were 192 patients transported to Unity Medical Center in Manchester and 239 to Vanderbilt Harton in Tullahoma.
Response times averaged 7 minutes, 32 seconds. Scene time was 17 minutes 32 seconds. The busiest day is Friday and the busiest time is from 5-6 p.m.