EnableComp is hosting a virtual career fair for their Tullahoma office Aug. 12. The event will from noon to 5:30 p.m.
According to the Executive Administrator Lauren Adcock, EnableComp is a full-service complex claims-billing company that partners with hospitals all over the U.S. EnableComp was founded in 2000 and processes 180,000 claims annually.
EnableComp established an office in Tullahoma and held a grand opening in October 2019. EnableComp’s headquarters is in Franklin with about 240 employees.
The job listings include document coordinator, revenue cycle specialists, revenue specialist and supervisor for revenue services in both billing and veteran’s administration.
In a Facebook post, EnableComp provided links to encourage anyone interested to fill out the questionnaire and book an interview with a member of the hiring team.
Anyone interested in applying can go to EnableComp’s Facebook page or contact EnableComp at hr@enablecomp.com if they have any questions.
Kyle Murphy may be reached at kmurphy@tullahomanews.com.