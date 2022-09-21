Coffee County Attorney Robert Huskey has announced his retirement from his position as County Attorney. His last appearance before the county commission, for which he has worked for many years, was this last week at the September full commission meeting.
Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny announced Huskey was retiring after more than 14 years of service.
“He has been a great confidant and served this county impeccably for decades,” Matheny said.
Huskey’s last day will be Sept. 30, but he will aid in the transition moving forward.
Matheny sketched out his plans for legal counsel as a temporary-part time attorney to fill in in the coming months.
Huskey was honored with a plaque by the mayor and legislative body for decades of service to the county.
Commissioner Tim Brown also honored Huskey for his military service with an additional plaque.
“A lot of people don’t know that Bob served in the military for 28 years,” Brown said.
Brown noted that Huskey retired as a Lt. Colonel in the Army from 1967 to 1996 in the 101 Airborne Division, Ft. Campbell, Ky.
“Your dedication has made a lasting impression. Your exceptional dedication and commitment is truly appreciated,” the presentation read.
Speaking loudly in front of the commission, Huskey recounted some of the joys and struggles in the role.
“I’ve enjoyed working (with the county). There have been battles and we’ve butted heads. Sometimes we fight like cats and dogs, but everybody’s in here trying to do what’s best for the county. I appreciate serving with you,” Huskey said.
Huskey practices at The Huskey Firm, and was selected for inclusion in the Top Attorneys of North America 2016 edition by The Who’s Who Directories. In 1974 he established a law practice in Manchester. He was joined by his son, Jason Huskey, in 2006 and in 2007, his wife, Beth Huskey.
Huskey has served the county since 2008, when he was hired by former Mayor David Pennington.