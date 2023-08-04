AEDC sign

An engineer who worked at Arnold Air Force Base faces felony charges and is the subject of a federal investigation of a “critical compromise” of communication across 17 Air Force facilities, allegedly stealing nearly $90,000 worth of government radio technology.

According to the arrest warrant, in January the Department of Defense (DOD) and OSI personnel from Arnold Air Force Base met with Coffee County investigators concerning employee Brent DeSalvo. Per the warrant, DeSalvo had been seen by other employees leaving the base with “various types of electronic equipment that should not be in his possession.”