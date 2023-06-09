Tullahoma City Schools is thrilled to announce that Dr. Greg English has been named the new principal at Tullahoma High School for the 2023-24 school year.
“Words can't describe my excitement about being named principal of Tullahoma High School,” English said. “I'm honored, humbled and eager to have the opportunity to provide leadership for the school and to serve my THS family. I feel like I'm going home. Though it does sadden me to leave my amazing Tullahoma Virtual Academy team and our students, I cannot ignore the call of THS. It's where I'm supposed to be.”
English is returning to Tullahoma High School and possesses vast educational experience as a teacher and administrator. In 2004, English was the band director for both East and West middle schools before taking over the same position at Tullahoma High School in 2009. He left his band director post in 2015 after transitioning to an assistant principal role at the high school. In 2021, English was integral in helping TCS open its ninth school after he was named the first-ever Director of the Tullahoma Virtual Academy (TVA).
In his two years at TVA, English was able to harness and build strong relationships not only with students but staff members at Tullahoma High School, as some THS instructors additionally teach courses at TVA. Students who are admitted into the virtual academy have three options when it comes to their educational opportunities, the first of which allows students to fully take their courses online. The second option allows students to customize their schedules with a mixture of online and in-person learning. Lastly, students can take a “plus one” course, allowing THS or TVA students to take one additional online course per semester. Tullahoma Virtual Academy will expand to eighth graders for the 2023-24 school year.
“As TVA Director, Dr. English has done a remarkable job of building our newest school and ensuring the needs of our students and faculty members are met, which has led to a tremendously successful experience over these last two years,” said TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens. “It has been a pleasure to work with Greg over the years and watch him excel and grow as a leader. He is dedicated to ensuring students have the necessary tools to succeed in their educational journey. The Tullahoma Virtual Academy has flourished under his direction, and I know the same will be true for Tullahoma High School. Greg’s wealth of experience in the classroom and as an administrator make him the ideal principal for THS. Under his leadership, the future is bright for all in the Wildcat family.”