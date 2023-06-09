English named THS Principal

Tullahoma City Schools is thrilled to announce that Dr. Greg English has been named the new principal at Tullahoma High School for the 2023-24 school year.

“Words can't describe my excitement about being named principal of Tullahoma High School,” English said. “I'm honored, humbled and eager to have the opportunity to provide leadership for the school and to serve my THS family. I feel like I'm going home. Though it does sadden me to leave my amazing Tullahoma Virtual Academy team and our students, I cannot ignore the call of THS. It's where I'm supposed to be.”

