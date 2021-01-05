Tullahoma’s own Greg English has been named the top assistant principal in the state, school officials announced.
English was named the Assistant Principal of the Year by the Tennessee Association of Secondary School Principals (TNASSP). He will go on to represent the state of Tennessee in the national-level competition, according to Tullahoma City Schools Superintendent Catherine Stephens.
The TCS director tweeted her congratulations to English just before Christmas.
“No surprise here! @TNASSP Assistant Principal of the Year is our very own Dr. @gregenglish75, assistant principal @TullahomaHS!” she said online. “You make all in @TCSPublic and @CityofTullahoma proud! We wish you well as you compete for the National Assistant Principal of the Year @NASSP award!”
English was named a finalist for the award in November, just around Thanksgiving. At that time, he told The News it was “a huge honor” for him just to be nominated and be a finalist.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to represent THS and TCS at the state and national levels,” he said. “I hope this recognition will afford me access to a wider network of school leaders from around the country which can only be of benefit to our school community. We are always working at THS to develop the best model of what school can and should be. For me, this is an opportunity to grow more as a school leader and learn from great educators and leaders from Tennessee and across the nation.”
According to English, he was notified by a TNASSP representative that he had been nominated by his principal, Jason Quick. While the email to English originally ended up in his spam folder, that representative gave him a call to let him know about the nomination.
Within two weeks of English’s completion of the application, he was notified he had been selected as a regional finalist. English said he went up against two other regional candidates before ultimately coming out victorious as the state-level winner.
Since being informed of his state-level win, English said the honor feels “pretty great!”
“The role of assistant principal often feels like a thankless job,” he said. “You’re the disciplinarian, the guy enforcing the rules and handing out consequences. The successes for an assistant principal are far and few between, so, yes, the recognition is nice. I’m extremely grateful for Mr. Jason Quick in nominating me. Without that, none of this would be happening. I’m excited to see what happens with the national competition. Though I do not expect to win, I’m eager to attend the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) conference next summer where I’ll get to network with some of our nation’s great educational leaders.”
Stephens further congratulated English for the recognition, calling it his “amazing accomplishment.”
“In the midst of an unprecedented year, we still have much to be thankful and celebrate,” she said. “Tullahoma High School has certainly had several accolades in teaching, learning and leading. Dr. Samantha Stevens earned Top9 Finalist in the Tennessee Teacher of the Year Competition. Dr. Penny Schwinn, Commissioner of Education, visited the high school in November to see what high-quality teaching and learning looks like when students are participating in person and virtually at the same time. And now, Dr. English, Tullahoma High School assistant principal is named the TN Assistant Principal of the Year! We know we will represent Tullahoma city schools, as well as the city of Tullahoma and Tennessee, well when he moves forward in the next level of this national competition.”
English’s principal Quick also publicly congratulated his colleague.
“For more than a decade, Greg English has faithfully served the students, teachers and families at Tullahoma High School, and his commitment to education has impacted the many lives he has touched,” Quick said. “I can think of no one more deserving for this honor than Dr. English as he daily exemplifies the true spirit of servant leadership to us all.”