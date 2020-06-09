Inspired by the peaceful protest held in Winchester last weekend, Tullahoma will see its own peaceful protest against police brutality take place this weekend.
According to organizers, Tullahoma’s own peaceful march and rally will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 13.
According to police officials, the organizers put in an application to peacefully march this weekend and specifics were still forthcoming.
Organizer Gwen Carr said the event is not meant to be a denigration of the local police force, but rather an opportunity for the community to come together.
She and other organizers are hoping to work with the local law enforcement agencies and show that the community cares for one another.
“We want to work with the police,” she said. “That is the end goal.”
So far, those who have reached out to the police department have been local leaders who have expressed care and compassion for the community. They want to make sure their message is heard while remaining peaceful, according to officials.
Carr told The News the march will begin at C.D. Stamps Community Center, 810 S. Jackson St at 4 p.m. Marchers will trek up South Jackson Street at 5 p.m. to the city hall building at the corner of North Jackson and West Grundy streets. The route will then head back down Jackson Street to the South Jackson Civic Center.
Once the march reaches the civic center, a rally with guest speakers will begin. There will also be a nine-minute silence for George Floyd, who was killed by a former Minneapolis Police Officer last month. The officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes in a now viral video and image. Floyd’s death, as well as the deaths of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County, Georgia, sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism over the last two weeks.
Carr reiterated that Saturday’s event is not meant to be critical of all law enforcement but rather an awareness campaign of police brutality at large and systemic racism in the country.
“Neighbors from across the community have come together to make this occur,” Carr said in a press release. “Come join us in peace and unity. Meet someone who doesn’t look like you and introduce yourself. Make friends.”
Overflow parking will be available at South Jackson Civic Center.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.