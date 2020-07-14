Judge Jere Ledsinger handed out sentences in General Sessions Court this week. Sentences included:
Roy Marcus Essary was bound to the grand jury on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of weapon and reckless endangerment.
Curtis James Cargile was ordered to serve 60 days of an 11-29 sentence for driving with a suspended license, failure to appear in court and probation violation.
Terrance Eric Deshields was directed to serve 48 hours for probation violation.
Venetta Ceann Hugh was given an 11-month, 29-day probationary sentence for shoplifting.
David Adam Midcap was ordered to serve 11 days of an 11-29 sentence for domestic assault.
Brittany Leeann Simmons was directed to serve an 11-29 sentence for assault, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license and failure to appear in court.
Johnny Ray Roulette was bound to the grand jury on charges of aggravated assault, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and driving with a suspended license.
Bradley M. Anderson was given an 11-29 probationary sentence and must make restitution of $150.86 for theft.
Bryce Lynn Leathers was directed to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Zachary Michael Sykes was given an 11-29 probationary sentence and must pay $25 plus costs for driving with a revoked license.
Joshua Clanton was ordered to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Rayna Rivera was bound to the grand jury on the charge of aggravated burglary.
Johnathan Gray was given an 11-29 sentence for shoplifting.
Nakysha Nicole Gray was given an 11-29 sentence for shoplifting.
Kassandra Jean Spitnale was ordered to serve five days of a six month probationary sentence and must pay $50 plus costs for driving with a revoked license.
Chelsi Rae Carter was given an 11-29 sentence and must pay $250 plus costs for simple possession and driving with a revoked license.
Bryan Alexander Day was directed to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $1,150 plus costs for two counts of simple possession, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and probation violation.
Chad Falcon was ordered to serve 10 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $750 plus costs for two counts of simple possession.
Nakyesha Nicole Gray was directed to serve five days of an 11-29 sentence for attempted criminal simulation, domestic assault and driving with a revoked license.
Michael Lee Kleiner was issued an 11-29 sentence for domestic assault.
Malachi McDaniel was ordered to serve 60 days of an 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for DUI.
Cody Wade Quick was issues an 11-29 sentence and must pay $250 plus costs for simple possession.
Larry Ronald Sullivan was issued 11-29 sentence and must pay $350 plus costs for domestic assault and probation violation.
Justin Ray Lendley was ordered to serve 47 days of an 11-29 sentence for two counts of domestic assault.