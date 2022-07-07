An Estill Springs man remains in Franklin County Jail on a $500,000 bond after being arrested on aggravated assault, weapons and drug charges for allegedly barricading himself inside a residence and firing at deputies.
Phillip Matthew Elliott, 496 Sarvis Branch Road, Estill Springs, was placed in custody and transported to the Franklin County Jail after the 3 p.m. Thursday incident.
He is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, simple possession/casual exchange of a schedule VI narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He also had a drug-related bench warrant issued against him.
Elliott is to appear in Franklin County General Sessions Court on Sept. 26.
Sheriff’s Office reports said that deputies, while attempting to serve a criminal warrant, became engaged in a barricaded-suspect situation at a residence in the 400 block of Sarvis Branch Road in Estill Springs Thursday afternoon.
Reports said authorities did attempt to deploy tear gas, and the suspect discharged at firearm in the direction of law enforcement officers. A second attempt was made to deploy tear gas, and once again the suspect discharged a firearm, reports said.
Verbal communication was established with the suspect, and a short time later, he was taken into custody. A subsequent search of the residence did show that the dwelling was booby trapped with fishing hooks hanging from the ceiling at eye level.
Boards had also been placed on the ground with nails in them facing upward. Various firearms and ammunition were also seized from the residence.